How first trial in Hall in a year went amid COVID safety guidelines

Superior Court Judge Bonnie Oliver presided over the first case, which concerned drug possession.



Some 80 to 90 jurors reported for duty, which Stephenson said was better than a normal turnout.

Stephenson said they were able to bring in the panel of jurors and use social distance across three rooms.

“That, going forward, won’t be possible because of the limitations of courtroom space, but for this first one, we reserved the whole first floor and made it possible to bring all of them at once at 8:30 this morning,” he said.

The new COVID safety protocols for the trial included moving the jury out of the jury box and into the gallery sitting 6 feet apart. Plexiglass now surrounds the jury box so that a witness can testify from there without wearing a mask.

A livestream of the trial was shown on a large screen in the grand jury room on the courthouse’s third floor, which was intended for press and others wishing to watch the trial.