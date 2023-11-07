By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Home invasion charge dismissed, others altered in Sardis Road investigation
11072023 ROWE 1.jpg
Jermarius Rowe enters Hall County Magistrate Court Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, for a committal hearing from charges of home invasion, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. - photo by Scott Rogers
A Sardis Road homeowner sprayed one man with bear spray and fired up to six shots in the direction of the two suspects demanding money last month, according to authorities.