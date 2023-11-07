Home invasion charge dismissed, others altered in Sardis Road investigation Jermarius Rowe enters Hall County Magistrate Court Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, for a committal hearing from charges of home invasion, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. - photo by Scott Rogers A Sardis Road homeowner sprayed one man with bear spray and fired up to six shots in the direction of the two suspects demanding money last month, according to authorities.