Here are the events marking the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, attacks

Next Saturday will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Some groups around Gainesville and North Georgia are holding ceremonies in remembrance.

Memorial Park South

In conjunction with the Hall County Fire Services and Sheriff’s Office, Memorial Park South Funeral Home will host a commemorative event Saturday, Sept. 11, at 4121 Falcon Parkway.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m., members of these agencies, including Deputy Fire Chief Stoney Bowles, will speak. The 911 radio will put out a broadcast when the two towers of the World Trade Center and the Pentagon were struck.

Funeral service apprentice Shane Presgraves said he reached out to the agencies about planning an event as a way to “honor our firefighters and our law enforcement.”

“We just kind of wanted to rekindle that memory for everyone, so that we continue not to forget what went on that day,” Presgraves said.

University of North Georgia

For the week leading up to Sept. 11, the University of North Georgia will fly 20 American flags on the dining hall balcony. The university will hold an event at 8:30 p.m., Sept. 9, on the William “Lipp” Livsey Drill Field in Dahlonega.

Canadian Armed Forces Lt. Col. Paul Doucette, who aided in the mission to help American air travelers return home after being diverted, will be the keynote speaker.

"The story of U.S. flights being diverted to Canada on 9/11 is a story that many aren't aware of," Dr. James Conneely, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management, said in a news release. "It's also a perfect testament to the partnership and relationship between the U.S. and Canada."

UNG’s commandant of cadets Ret. Col. Joseph Matthews and his unit were deployed to Afghanistan following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

"The good that came out of 9/11 was that it galvanized support for the military and first responders, realizing what service looks like," Matthews said in a news release. "As a profession of arms, we have to maintain that trust. We have to work at it all the time."



