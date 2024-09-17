‘He had a partner to play with’: Parents detail friendship between boys in fatal bike crash Mateo Galvez plays Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, at his Shallowford Drive home following attending the funeral for his friend and neighbor Carlos Herrera Espinal, who died from injuries after a bike he and Galvez were riding collided with a truck on Green Hill Circle in Gainesville. - photo by Scott Rogers Maria Romero gave her 7-year-old son Mateo Galvez a watch and a rule: When the clock strikes 8 p.m., it’s time to be in the house.