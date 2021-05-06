Handguns, vehicles stolen in string of crimes in same area of Gainesville

Police did not provide a total number of reports taken nor what items were reported missing.



The Times reviewed the department’s daily bulletins from April 23 to May 4, which showed two reports of motor vehicle thefts and one larceny from a vehicle in the Dixon Drive area.

Police provided some info on these reports but did not provide the full incident reports Wednesday, May 5.

Two of the reports came from Tall Oaks Drive in Gainesville. Regarding one vehicle theft reported April 25 on Tall Oaks Drive, Cpl. Jessica Van said the vehicle was left unlocked with the key inside.

Another man reported April 29 that two handguns were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Tall Oaks Drive. According to the bulletin, the theft may have happened between 2:15 a.m. April 24 and 5 p.m. April 25.

Police also responded May 2 to Dixon Drive regarding a stolen trailer.

Van said one car stolen from a Browns Bridge Road collision shop parking lot between April 22 and April 23 was recovered in Paulding County on May 1, but she did not have any details on how the vehicle was recovered or if any arrests were made.

Gainesville Police also took an entering auto report April 27 on Lakeshore Drive, where the items in the vehicle were out of place but nothing was reported stolen, Van said.

“No signs of forced entry were present, and we were informed the vehicle is usually left unlocked,” Van wrote in an email.

The police department advised on its social media accounts to lock all vehicles and remove valuables from them. Police also suggested using motion-detecting lights or other exterior lighting and reporting all suspicious activity immediately.