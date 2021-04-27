Hall Sheriff's Office investigating double shooting as assisted suicide, suicide

Two people are dead in a double shooting that the Hall County Sheriff's Office is investigating as an assisted suicide and suicide, according to the sheriff's office.
A man and a woman, who were in a relationship, were found dead Tuesday afternoon in a car parked outside a business on Thompson Bridge Road near its intersection with Mount Vernon Road, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies said they received a call at 1:30 p.m. April 27 from an employee who spotted the dead couple in the car outside Whelchel's Barber Shop.
The name and ages of the two people have not been made public.
This story will be updated.