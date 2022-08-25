Hall Recovers hopes to honor those lost to addiction, teach people to save a life

Amid a rise in fentanyl, J’s Place Executive Director Jordan Hussey said she hopes as many people as possible attend next week’s Hall Recovers event and get the information and resources that could “possibly save somebody’s life.”



Now in its third year, “Hall Recovers” will have roughly 30 resource tables available. T-shirts will be given to the first 100 attendees, and they will also distribute Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal medicine, while supplies last.