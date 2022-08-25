Hall Recovers hopes to honor those lost to addiction, teach people to save a life

Amid a rise in fentanyl, J’s Place Executive Director Jordan Hussey said she hopes as many people as possible attend next week’s Hall Recovers event and get the information and resources that could “possibly save somebody’s life.”
Now in its third year, “Hall Recovers” will have roughly 30 resource tables available. T-shirts will be given to the first 100 attendees, and they will also distribute Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal medicine, while supplies last.
Hall Recovers
What: Event focusing on addiction recovery
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 31
Where: Roosevelt Square, 117 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville
Cost: Free
The event is being presented by Northeast Georgia Health System.
Some at the event will share their stories of recovery, and there will be a candle-light reading of the names of those lost to addiction.
Hussey said she believes the numbers for the community “have greatly increased as far as overdoses go.”
“We’ve seen a lot of fentanyl, unfortunately, (and) a lot more overdoses that are not necessarily because of heroin use,” Hussey said, which included fentanyl in other drugs like methamphetamine and cocaine.
But she is also seeing people enter recovery if they are given the means to do so.
Hussey said Gainesville police are collaborating with J’s Place to work hand-in-hand when a person overdoses.
“If they decline medical care and they don’t want to go to the hospital, then the city officers will reach out to us through the mental health clinicians,” Hussey said. “We can go onsite and ideally provide them some peer support and convince them to find either their own path into recovery or support them how they see fit.”
Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said Aug. 1 at a Rotary Club of Gainesville panel discussion that fentanyl was “one of the biggest challenges that I’m facing right now” without clear solutions.
“I don’t think the citizens in this county and city understand what a big problem it is,” Parrish said at the event.
Hussey said Narcan is more available than in recent history, and it’s taking more doses to revive someone in these fentanyl overdose cases.
“With the rise of fentanyl, the need for Narcan is greater than it’s been in the past,” Hussey said.