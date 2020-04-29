BREAKING
Hall firefighters extinguish Oakwood duplex blaze; 3 injured in crash
Nick Watson
The Times
Updated: April 29, 2020, 6:54 p.m.

Hall County firefighters were able to extinguish a duplex fire Wednesday afternoon in Oakwood, but three employees on their way to the scene sustained minor injuries after a single-vehicle incident.

Firefighters were called out around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 29 to a fire in the 4100 block of Pebble Creek Lane off of McClure Drive, where heavy flames were coming from the attic.

Hall County Fire Services Division Chief Zach Brackett said the fire was extinguished quickly.

The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating, and the American Red Cross was contacted to assist two displaced occupants. No injuries were reported from the fire.

One vehicle, however, enroute to the fire was involved in a single-vehicle incident which is being investigated by Georgia State Patrol.

Three employees were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville for minor injuries described as “bumps, bruises (and) lacerations,” according to Brackett.

Brackett did not have details on what occurred with the vehicle incident.


