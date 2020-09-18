Hall firefighters called out again after Buford house fire rekindled

Hall County firefighters had to extinguish a Gainesville Highway house fire in Buford twice after the fire rekindled, according to authorities.
The first call was 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, to the 900 block of Gainesville Highway, where the 1,200-square-foot home had heavy flames through the roof.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within an hour, Hall County Fire Services Division Chief Zach Brackett wrote in an email.
The fire rekindled, however, and firefighters responded again around 5:20 a.m. to the same house.
No injuries have been reported, and no people are living at the home currently, Brackett said.
The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, and no further information was provided.