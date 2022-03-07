Hall DA recuses himself in vehicular homicide case against sheriff’s deputy

The District Attorney’s Office will no longer be prosecuting a case against Aaron Buchanan, a former Hall County Sheriff’s deputy who was charged with vehicular homicide after a car wreck in Gainesville on Thursday.
“Because this Deputy is closely related to a District Attorney's office employee, I had to immediately recuse my office from any action or decision making on this case,” Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh wrote in an email.
Darragh did not return a call and declined to provide more information about Buchanan’s relationship with the employee in his office.
“I choose to leave it as is,” he wrote.
The case will now be handled by the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia, a state agency that provides training for prosecutors and is occasionally assigned conflict-of-interest cases such as this one.
An attorney has not yet been assigned to the case, said PAC spokeswoman Carla Bozeman. Additionally, she did not know when a hearing may be scheduled.
On March 3, around 10 a.m., Buchanan was off duty and driving south on Dawsonville Highway in his marked Ford Taurus patrol vehicle “at a high rate of speed,” according to authorities.
Jon William Jones, 84, of Gainesville, was heading eastbound on Nix Drive in a Lexus LS430 and had stopped at the stop sign.
“The Lexus left the stop bar and traveled into the path of the oncoming deputy’s vehicle,” Georgia State Patrol wrote in an email.
GSP is handling the crash investigation and did not provide further details.
Jones was fatally injured, and his passenger, Doris Claudine Jones, 81, of Gainesville, suffered serious injuries and was transferred to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Beth Downs, spokeswoman for the Northeast Georgia Health System, said Doris is in fair condition.
State patrol charged Buchanan with speeding, reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle and first-degree vehicular homicide.
He was booked in the Hall County jail around 2 p.m. Monday.
Buchanan joined the Sheriff’s Office in September 2016 and had been a patrol deputy since January 2021.