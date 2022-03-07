Hall DA recuses himself in vehicular homicide case against sheriff’s deputy

The District Attorney’s Office will no longer be prosecuting a case against Aaron Buchanan, a former Hall County Sheriff’s deputy who was charged with vehicular homicide after a car wreck in Gainesville on Thursday.

“Because this Deputy is closely related to a District Attorney's office employee, I had to immediately recuse my office from any action or decision making on this case,” Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh wrote in an email.

Darragh did not return a call and declined to provide more information about Buchanan’s relationship with the employee in his office.

“I choose to leave it as is,” he wrote.