Hall County search linked to alleged drug supplier in jail smuggling case

Eleven people were charged after an investigation into methamphetamine being brought into the Lumpkin County Detention Center, authorities said. One of the locations searched in the investigation was in Hall County, which is linked to an alleged supplier, according to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office.



The sheriff’s office said it learned Sept. 28 that the drugs were making it past the guard line and into the housing area of the detention center.

With the help from the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, the department started reviewing recorded calls and surveillance footage while also conducting searches, drug screens and interviews with inmates.

The sheriff’s office said it determined Kimberly Biggs, 26, of Dawsonville, was bringing meth to different locations “so that it could be brought into the Lumpkin County Detention Center by inmates on work detail,” according to a news release.

Authorities said they executed a search warrant Sept. 30 at Biggs’ residence and found meth and drug paraphernalia while seizing Biggs’ phone.

The FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office conducted two searches at locations in Hall and Lumpkin counties. Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Alan Roach did not say where the search warrants were executed.

“Through this investigation it was determined that these two locations were linked to Calvin J Turner, who is known as being a drug supplier to Kimberly Biggs,” Roach wrote in a news release.

Biggs was charged with distribution of methamphetamine, crossing the guard lines with a dangerous drug, possession of drug-related objects and criminal street gang activity.

Turner, 38, of Dahlonega, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II narcotic, possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm during certain crimes and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was booked into the Hall County Jail.