Hall County firefighters battle blaze at Flowery Branch recycling company

Hall County firefighters extinguished a commercial fire on Tuesday at Kal-Polymers, a recycling company in Flowery Branch.
No injuries were reported in the fire, which occurred at 4350 Avery Drive.
Hall County Fire Services responded to a call at approximately 1:15 p.m. about a fire outside a silo on the property.
Christie Grice, division chief of emergency medical services, said in an email that the cause of the fire is still being investigated by the Hall County Fire Marshal's Office.
The Times will update this story as more details emerge.