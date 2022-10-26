Hall County deputy shoots and kills man who fired at him

A Hall County Sheriff's Office deputy shot and killed a man who fired at him Tuesday off Highway 52 in northeast Hall County.

About 9:45 p.m., the deputy found a man and woman standing outside a vehicle in the middle of F. Gilmer Road, the Hall County Sheriff's Office reported.

As the deputy investigated, the man pulled a gun and fired at shot at him, according to a release.

The deputy returned fire, striking the man and killing him.

The woman ran from the scene into the woods, the release said.

She was caught later by other deputies and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.