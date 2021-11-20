Guilty verdict in murder case brings relief for victim's mother

Sitting just a few rows away from the jury box, Susan Andrews said she felt relieved when she heard the guilty verdict for Christopher Vargas-Zayas.

Vargas-Zayas was accused of shooting Carly Andrews, 26, on Sept. 6, 2018, at the Glenn Cove Apartments in Gainesville.

Susan Andrews, Carly’s mother, said the past three years have been “hell.”

“I was always angry and upset,” Susan Andrews said. “I fought with my husband more than what I should have.”

As she and Carly’s siblings miss her dearly, Susan Andrews said she has kept Carly’s ashes.

“I don’t plan on burying her,” Susan Andrews said. “I want to keep her.”