Grand jury declines to indict 2 men with felony murder in Gainesville man’s 2020 death

A Hall County grand jury declined to charge two men with felony murder in a Gainesville man’s death from 2020 but instead indicted them on aggravated assault, according to court documents.
The grand jury announced their decision on Jan. 26 that John Marlin King Jr., of Winder, and Zachary Duane Russell, of Flowery Branch, will not face felony murder charges in the Oct. 28, 2020 death of John Aaron McMurray, 24.
The maximum sentence on aggravated assault is 20 years in prison.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said McMurray was found unresponsive in his Old Athens Road home after fighting with the two men.
An investigator previously testified that McMurray had injuries to his head and stomach.
Witnesses told law enforcement that King was seen standing with a metal pole, which may have been from a broom or mop handle.
The indictment stated that McMurray was “acutely intoxicated with methamphetamine” when he was struck.
The Times has reached out to Hall County Coroner Marion Merck for more information on the cause of death, as well as Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh and McMurray’s family.
McMurray’s mother Michelle Guerra previously told The Times her son called her at 9:46 p.m. the night before his death, saying he was exhausted and wished her a good night.
Authorities arrived on scene at 3:20 a.m. Oct. 28 and attempted to save McMurray’s life, but he died in his home.
Russell’s defense attorney Les Aiken was not immediately available for comment Tuesday, Feb. 1.
King’s defense attorney Andy Maddox did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.