Grand jury declines to indict 2 men with felony murder in Gainesville man’s 2020 death

A Hall County grand jury declined to charge two men with felony murder in a Gainesville man’s death from 2020 but instead indicted them on aggravated assault, according to court documents.

The grand jury announced their decision on Jan. 26 that John Marlin King Jr., of Winder, and Zachary Duane Russell, of Flowery Branch, will not face felony murder charges in the Oct. 28, 2020 death of John Aaron McMurray, 24.

The maximum sentence on aggravated assault is 20 years in prison.