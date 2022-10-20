Gillsville woman sentenced in meth trafficking case

A Gillsville woman accused of aggravated assault on three police officers in a methamphetamine trafficking investigation had the former charge reduced in a plea, according to court documents.

Shannon Myria Bouchereau, 47, pleaded Monday, Oct. 17 to meth trafficking, and Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin sentenced her to 20 years with the first half in prison.

Gosselin allowed credit for time served since January 2020 and for the remainder of her sentence after 10 years to be on probation.

Bouchereau and co-defendant, Larry Termane Nuckles, 51, of Gainesville, were arrested after a January 2020 Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad investigation.

Nuckles, a Hall County Jail inmate, was charged with using a cellblock phone at the Hall County Jail to assist Bouchereau in drug transactions, including being on the phone “while she was in the process of conducting” the drug deal.

According to the indictment, Bouchereau arrived at the J&J Foods on Jesse Jewell Parkway to sell more than an ounce of meth.

Authorities originally told The Times that she drove away and struck one vehicle with two officers inside, nearly striking another officer walking toward her.

The prosecution said Monday said that she backed into the officers when discussing amending the charge to felony obstruction of an officer.

Bouchereau’s attorney, Jason Wilson, did not return a phone message and email seeking comment.

Nuckles was sentenced to 20 years with 10 years in prison in March after pleading to attempted meth trafficking and illegal use of communication facility.

Nuckles’ attorney, Les Aiken, said he could not recall details of the case when reached for comment.