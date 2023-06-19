Gillsville man sentenced in child molestation case

A Gillsville man was sentenced to 19 years in prison after being convicted of child molestation earlier this month, according to court officials.



Jacob Matthias Young III, 44, was acquitted on a rape charge but convicted of child molestation after a trial that began June 5.

He was sentenced to 20 years with 19 years in prison by Senior Judge Albert B. Collier.

Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said Young was accused of molesting a girl from the age of 5 until she was 11 or 12.

Young was previously on trial in January, but it ended with a hung jury.

“The trial included testimony from three other child victims, including a woman who is now an adult who was raped by the defendant in 1999 when she was 15,” Darragh said.

Defense attorney Jake Shapiro said the defense did not agree that the allegations by the three other children were criminal.

“We don’t agree that he has this repeated history as to three other victims,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro said they plan to pursue post-conviction options for Young.

Young still has one open case where he was charged with child molestation and sexual battery involving a 12-year-old boy.

Shapiro did not have any information on when the open case may close out.

Darragh declined to comment further based on the open case.



