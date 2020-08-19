GBI takes aim at human traffickers with unit to wipe out ‘modern-day slavery’

To eliminate what they called the “scourge of modern-day slavery,” Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds and other state leaders announced the recent creation of a human trafficking investigation unit out of the GBI’s Atlanta headquarters.



Reynolds said the GBI received funding from the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council for two special agents for its Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit. The unit, which has four special agents and two agents in charge, will focus on commercial sex trafficking, labor trafficking and “rescuing trafficking victims,” Reynolds said.

The trafficking unit will work with personnel from the financial investigative unit. The ultimate goal, Reynolds said, for this unit is to become a multi-agency task force with local, state and federal partnerships.