Gainesville woman killed in crash in northwest Hall

A Gainesville woman was killed Friday, Jan. 20, after her car struck a tree in northwest Hall, according to authorities.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded about 6:20 p.m. Friday to Old Lyncliff Drive, where a 2006 Nissan Altima was found in a creekbed near the road.

Authorities said they believe Allyson Marie Burdeshaw, 46, was heading south on the road and lost control of the car on the curve, going off of the roadway and striking a tree.

Burdeshaw was dead at the scene, and there were no passengers in the car.