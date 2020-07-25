Gainesville teen’s body pulled from Lake Lanier

A Gainesville teen died Friday, after drowning near Balus Creek Park on Lake Lanier, according to Department of Natural Resources officials.

The body of 17-year-old Cristofer Acosta-Farias was recovered by Hall County Fire personnel around 5 p.m., about an hour after Georgia game wardens, Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Hall County Fire, responded to a call at the park just over a mile west of McEver Road.

The teen didn’t resurface after disappearing under the water while swimming from a dock to the shore, according to Mark McKinnon, a spokesman for the DNR law enforcement division.

McKinnon said his body was located using sonar and was found approximately 27 feet deep.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Acosta-Farias' family. The organizer of the page said the teen was a junior at West Hall High School and was an active member of the Band of Silver.

"Everyone knew him to be a kind and loving person," the page says. "He always knew how to make us laugh and bring joy to our lives."

The page aims to raise money for funeral and burial expenses.

"We want to do everything we can to help them in their time of need and let them know how much Cristof means to us," the organizer said.

Acosta-Farias' drowning is at least the fourth this month.



Two others occurred over the Fourth of July weekend, according to DNR officials.

A 59-year-old man never resurfaced after he jumped from a moving boat near Duckett Mill Campground on Friday, July 3, DNR officials say. The man’s body was recovered around 7 p.m., and he was later identified as Bruce Lee Hild, of Winterville.

On Saturday, July 4, a 45-year-old Texas man drowned at Lanier Park in Buford after swimming near Lanier Park. Game wardens responded to the Gwinnett County park at about 12:30 p.m.

And on Tuesday, July 14, the body of a Stone Mountain man was recovered after days of searching.