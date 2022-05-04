Gainesville Police mourn loss of K-9

An autopsy revealed that a Gainesville Police K-9 who died April 22 had an undiagnosed medical condition, police said.



Arlo, a 5-year-old Shepherd/Malinois mix, died from a “sudden medical condition,” according to Gainesville Police.

The department did not specify further on the cause of death.

"During training, they were at the range, and then the handler later found the dog deceased,” Lt. Kevin Holbrook said.

Holbrook said the dog was in the vehicle’s cabin. Police said the department worked with the University of Georgia veterinary medicine school to determine the circumstances surrounding Arlo’s death.

“He was full of energy and always eager to work,” the police department wrote on social media. “Arlo was known to be quirky and routinely voiced his opinion, (and) he always announced his presence.”

Police said Arlo was born Dec. 21, 2016, in Budapest, Hungary, and was adopted by the department in early 2018 after its initial training.

“Arlo was a true hero that enjoyed his job, keeping the citizens of Gainesville safe. He was loved by all who met him,” the police department said.

Partnering with Sgt. Jim Von Essen, Arlo was certified in narcotics detection and police utility. Holbrook said the sergeant and his family “have taken it very, very hard,” Holbrook said.

“Arlo was more than a dog, he was a dedicated officer of this agency and a loyal friend,” Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said in a statement. “He will truly be missed.”