Gainesville Police make multiple arrests in entering auto cases

Police responded around 2:30 a.m. Monday, May 17, to a report on Ridgewood Avenue.

One officer in the area turned off the lights on her patrol car while driving through the area and encountered two boys in the Northside Drive area, police said.

“Shortly after preliminary investigations, the two male juveniles were taken into custody and transported to the Regional Youth Detention Center on multiple charges of entering autos,” police said on social media. “Stolen credit cards, money, and miscellaneous personal items were recovered and returned to the victims.”

The Ridgewood Avenue area is less than a mile from Dixon Drive, where multiple entering autos and car thefts were reported earlier this month.

When asked if the two juveniles were suspected in the earlier Dixon Drive incidents, Cpl. Jessica Van said she did not have that information.

A homeowner on Montrose Drive, off Holly Drive, reported a car break-in in progress around noon Monday, police said.

The homeowner said he witnessed, through his home surveillance camera, a Texas man allegedly trespassing on the property.

“The entire incident was captured on the homeowner’s surveillance camera,” police said. “The homeowner provided this footage for responding officers and the physical description of (the Texas man) was shared among officers.”

The man was taken into custody shortly after that and charged with one count of entering auto.