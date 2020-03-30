Gainesville Police investigating death of 3-month-old

A 3-month-old child was found unconscious by a family member and was transported to the hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead before 10 a.m. Sunday, March 29, police said.
Gainesville Police have not released the child’s name.
The incident happened early Sunday, when Cpl. Jessica Van said a family member “left the residence briefly and returned to an unconscious baby.” The family then called 911.
The baby’s body was transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for autopsy.
Van did not release any further details.
The case is still under investigation.