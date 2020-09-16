Gainesville Police Deputy Chief Robertson to retire at the end of month

Gainesville Police Deputy Chief John Robertston will retire at the end of September following more than 26 years of service, according to the police department.
“I have been truly blessed to have worked alongside some of the best and most professional officers for the last 26+ years. I consider them my second family,” Robertson said in a statement released by Gainesville Police. “This community has and will always hold a special place in my heart.”
Gainesville Police Cpl. Jessica Van, a spokeswoman for the department, called Robertson “instrumental in the success and growth" of the agency.
“As the most tenured officer at our agency, he has served in almost every division,” Van wrote in an email.
Robertson’s last two weeks with the department will focus on “ensuring a fluid transition,” Van said.
