Gainesville man leads authorities on high speed chase for 2nd time in 3 1/2 years

A Gainesville man has been accused of fleeing local deputies and leading them on a Nov. 30 car chase that ended in a fiery crash, according to Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson.



Cesar Julian Garcia, 26, is facing a litany of charges after being arrested for his alleged involvement in the car chase.



It's the second time he's been involved in a chase with authorities, according to records.



In April 2019, Garcia pleaded guilty to four charges relating to another car chase in Hall County, according to court documents.



He was accused then of leading Georgia State Patrol troopers on a car chase before exiting his vehicle and running into the woods. His concurrent sentences for those charges included three years and nine months on probation.



On Wednesday night, deputies from Dawson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) attempted to perform a traffic stop on a black BMW passenger car



As the deputies tried to initiate the traffic stop, the driver, identified as Garcia, abruptly fled, Johnson stated.



Garcia allegedly fled north on Ga. 400 and turned east on Ga. 53. He lost control of his vehicle on Ga. 53 in the area of Hughes Court.



“The vehicle rolled over and into the ditch,” Johnson said. “Deputies ran towards the crash and immediately took control of the suspect and passenger before the vehicle caught fire and was fully engulfed.”



Both the suspect and passenger were transported to an area hospital for minor injuries, Johnson added.



Garcia was released into DCSO’s custody and is being held without bond at the Dawson County Detention Center.



He has been charged with fleeing or eluding a police officer, aggressive driving, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and 16 other traffic violations.

