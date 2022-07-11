Gainesville man dies at business after being crushed by semitruck

A Gainesville man was killed Friday, July 8, at Cottrell on Candler Road when his foot became trapped under a wheel of a semi-truck and he was crushed, according to authorities.
Thi Ngoc Hoang, 52, was dead at the business when a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived at the car-hauler business about 10:30 a.m.
Witnesses told the deputy that workers were pushing a semi-truck out of a bay when Hoang’s foot became trapped under a wheel, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said.
Williams said Hoang could not get free, and he was “run over by the truck and crushed.”
Sheriff’s Office investigators ruled the death accidental.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will also investigate.
An OSHA spokesman did not have information to share Monday, July 11.
The Times left a voicemail with Cottrell management.