Gainesville man charged with murder after telling police his girlfriend shot herself on I-985 near Buford

A Gainesville man is being charged with murder after police say he called 911 to report his girlfriend shot herself.
Gwinnett police say on July 22, 30-year-old Lawrence Gray called 911 to report his girlfriend, Katlyn Head, 30, of Gainesville, shot herself while they were in a car together on Interstate 985 southbound in Buford.
Homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate, gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses, a news release says, and after an autopsy, the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the manner of death a homicide. Police obtained a warrant for Gray’s arrest on July 31.
Jail records show Gray was also arrested on July 31, and he is being held in the Hall County jail without bond. He faces charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and felony murder, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.
A GoFundMe page, created on July 23 to raise money for the family, collected just over $5,500 dollars. Donations have now been disabled.
The page says Head leaves behind a son, Zayden. An update on the page from July 28 says Head was "laid to rest" that day.
"Because of everyone’s generosity we were able to give her the send off we wanted her to have," the update reads. "As you see we raised $5,505.00. We were charged fees if 188.54 leaving us with $5,316.46. After paying the funeral home we have over $1,500.00 which will be used to open an educational fund for Zayden. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."
Investigators say there may be more witnesses in the case who were on the interstate that day and are asking anyone who may have seen the incident or captured it on camera to contact the police department.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.
The Times reporter Nick Watson contributed to this report.