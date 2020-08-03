Gainesville man charged with murder after telling police his girlfriend shot herself on I-985 near Buford

A Gainesville man is being charged with murder after police say he called 911 to report his girlfriend shot herself.

Gwinnett police say on July 22, 30-year-old Lawrence Gray called 911 to report his girlfriend, Katlyn Head, 30, of Gainesville, shot herself while they were in a car together on Interstate 985 southbound in Buford.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate, gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses, a news release says, and after an autopsy, the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the manner of death a homicide. Police obtained a warrant for Gray’s arrest on July 31.