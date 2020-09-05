Gainesville man charged with human trafficking over incident with teen

A Gainesville man was accused of human trafficking from an alleged sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl, police said.
Joe Frank Wilkins, 30, was charged with trafficking a person for labor or sexual servitude, child molestation, aggravated sexual battery and felony reckless conduct.
Gainesville Police said the incident happened in the early morning Thursday, Sept. 3.
Wilkins was booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.
Police have not released further information on the case, and the investigation is ongoing.