Gainesville man charged with firing gun into a home

Hall County’s Sheriff’s Office charged Raul Rios with three counts of aggravated assault Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly pulled into the driveway of a residence, pointed a rifle at a man who lived in the home and fired at least one round into the house, according to Derrick Booth public information officer for Hall County Sheriff’s Office.



The incident occurred in the 3000 block on Antioch Campground Road, Booth said.

No one was injured during the incident, and Rios was arrested late Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop at Ga. 13 and Atlanta Highway, Booth said.

He remained in jail without bond this afternoon.