Gainesville man charged with 18 counts of electronic exploitation of a minor

A Gainesville man was accused of downloading 18 items of digital child sex abuse material and emailing the items to himself, according to authorities.
Truman Alexander Hare, 26, was charged with 18 counts of electronic exploitation of a minor.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Hare allegedly “downloaded at least 17 images and one video of child pornography” Feb. 5.
The Sheriff’s Office received a cybertip April 27 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Booth said agents are still processing electronic devices seized during a search warrant Wednesday, May 5, at his residence. Hare was booked into the Hall County Jail the same day and is being held with no bond.
Defense attorney Larry Duttweiler said he was unfamiliar with the facts of the case.