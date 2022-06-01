Gainesville man met girl online, then drove to North Carolina to kidnap, rape her, officials say

A Gainesville man made a roundtrp drive to North Carolina in October to kidnap and rape a girl in his home after he met her online, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Jose Manuel Castillo Jr., 21, was charged Tuesday with kidnapping, rape and child molestation.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams did not have the full details as of Wednesday, June 1, but said Castillo drove to Franklin, North Carolina.
Williams said Castillo forced a girl, who has only been described by law enforcement as being under the age of 14, to come back with him to Gainesville.
“Once he brought her to his residence, he reportedly raped the victim,” Williams wrote in an email.
Arrest warrants were issued May 25 for Castillo, and he was arrested Tuesday, May 31.
He was booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.
Magistrate Court officials were unavailable Wednesday to discuss whether Castillo has an attorney.