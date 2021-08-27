Gainesville man accused of hitting 2-year-old, causing internal injuries

A Gainesville man has been charged with repeatedly hitting a 2-year-old child in his care, causing serious injuries, according to authorities.

Eduardo Ibarra, 21, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery under the Family Violence Act and one count of first-degree child cruelty.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth did not disclose Ibarra’s relationship to the child and did not have any further information on the child’s current condition.

Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, to a Flowery Branch home, where Hall County Fire Services personnel were preparing the boy for transport to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Booth said.

“According to the preliminary investigation, the toddler was in Ibarra’s care at the home during the afternoon while his mother was at work,” Booth wrote in an email. “During the day, Ibarra struck the two-year-old male victim multiple times with his hands. The toddler suffered internal injuries because of the abuse, which the child’s mother discovered when she arrived home.”

Ibarra was taken into custody at the home and booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.