Gainesville man accused of chasing down car, pulling knife on driver

A Gainesville man is accused of ramming the back of a car with his car and then pulling a knife on the other driver, according to authorities.
William Michael Burchfield, 34, is facing four counts of aggravated assault among other charges from an incident Saturday, May 1. He was booked into the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies answered a call concerning a reckless driver around 7:10 p.m. Saturday in the area of Cleveland Highway and Cottage Lane.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Burchfield was allegedly chasing after a car with three occupants by passing in a no passing zone and tailgating the other car.
“He rammed the back of the victim's vehicle with his own car and also approached the victims’ vehicle on foot, pulling a knife on the victim driver,” Booth wrote in an email.
Booth said Burchfield drove away in his car but wrecked at Cleveland Highway and Steve Black Road.
Burchfield refused medical treatment, but the other driver was transported to the hospital for injuries after being rammed by Burchfield, Booth said.
Burchfield is also facing charges of driving under the influence, hit and run, aggressive driving, improper backing and passing in a no passing zone.
Magistrate Court officials said Burchfield qualified for a public defender.
The Times has reached out to the public defender office.