Gainesville man, 21, agrees to plea deal in crash that killed passenger

A Gainesville man was sentenced to four years in prison after taking a plea deal for first-degree vehicular homicide in a June 2020 crash that killed his passenger, according to court documents.
Jommar Gabriel Lopez, 21, received a 15-year sentence after taking a plea under the First Offender Act Nov. 9 in Hall County Superior Court Judge C. Andrew Fuller’s court. The judge granted credit for time served since June 7, 2020, and the remainder of the sentence after those four years of incarceration may be served on probation.
Under the First Offender Act, Lopez will be exonerated of the charges if he fulfills the terms of his sentence.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said investigators believe Lopez lost control of his car June 7, 2020, on Thompson Bridge Road. The car vaulted off of the northbound shoulder of the road and struck several trees, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Grechelle Enid Cuevas Lopez, 20, of Gainesville, died in the wreck.
The indictment charged Lopez with two counts of first-degree vehicular homicide, with one charge resulting from driving under the influence and the other from reckless driving.
According to the terms of his sentence, Lopez must participate in five panels administered by Mothers Against Drunk Driving. According to the nonprofit, the victim impact panels are intended to “help drunk and drugged driving offenders to recognize and internalize the lasting and long-term effects of substance-impaired driving.”
Lopez must also work full-time upon his release, take a defensive driving class, and surrender his driver’s license, according to Fuller’s sentence.
Defense attorney Matt Leipold said the DUI could not be under the First Offender Act, so Lopez was convicted of that charge.
Leipold did not comment further on the case beyond confirming details of the sentence.