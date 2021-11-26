Gainesville man, 21, agrees to plea deal in crash that killed passenger

A Gainesville man was sentenced to four years in prison after taking a plea deal for first-degree vehicular homicide in a June 2020 crash that killed his passenger, according to court documents.

Jommar Gabriel Lopez, 21, received a 15-year sentence after taking a plea under the First Offender Act Nov. 9 in Hall County Superior Court Judge C. Andrew Fuller’s court. The judge granted credit for time served since June 7, 2020, and the remainder of the sentence after those four years of incarceration may be served on probation.