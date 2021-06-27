Gainesville firefighter dies in boating accident on Lake Tugalo

A Gainesville Fire Department firefighter/EMT died after a boating accident Saturday, June 26, on Lake Tugalo on the Georgia/South Carolina border.

Chandler Patterson, 27, died after an incident Saturday evening while spending time with friends and family, the fire department said Sunday, June 27.

Patterson had worked with the fire department since June 2019.

“Chandler was a super friendly person with an incredible personality,” the fire department said in a statement. “He brought smiles to everyone around him with his laid back and caring demeanor. He will be missed dearly.”

The fire department said the flags would be at half-staff at each of its stations in Patterson’s honor.

More details on the accident weren't immediately available.