Former Hall church administrative assistant gets 5 years in prison for stealing $600K

Christy, 50, was arrested in January 2021 by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said Christy “had access to the church’s bank account in her capacity as an assistant.”

Bearden also ordered Christy to pay $627,269.60 in restitution to the church and perform 200 hours of community service.

Defense attorney Michael Weaver Jr. said the exact amount taken from the church is still being hammered out but said the restitution amount was a “pretty close estimate.”

“She didn’t go into this with the thought process of I’m going to steal thousands and thousands of dollars from the church,” Weaver said. “I think originally her money was tight, and she used an account to pay off a credit card.”

Weaver said it took place over a five-year period, snowballing as time went on.

“It got bigger and bigger until it finally blew up,” Weaver said.

Northlake Baptist associate pastor the Rev. Matthew Williams confirmed the details of the charge against Christy but said the church would have no further comment.

Weaver said Christy has not started the process of paying the restitution.

While on probation, Christy cannot have a job where she has a “fiduciary duty or handles finances/money without immediate supervision,” according to Bearden’s sentence.

She also cannot have any contact with the church.

Weaver said it was a “sad situation for everyone involved,” including the church, its members and Christy.

“I know Mrs. Christy deeply regrets her actions and the decisions she made. She’s 50 years old (and this is) the first time she’s ever been arrested,” Weaver said. “I don’t believe she ever even had a speeding ticket prior to this.”

Weaver said Christy was remorseful and hopes to be able to move on with her life once she has repaid her debt.

Under the First Offender Act, Christy will have the case discharged from her record without being found guilty if she fulfills the terms of her sentence.



