Flowery Branch man, Gainesville woman arrested after shooting, drug seizure

A Flowery Branch man and Gainesville woman are behind bars on drug trafficking charges after authorities say they found the man with a gunshot wound outside a South Hall hotel.

Carlos Ruben Lopez, 32, of Flowery Branch, and Alana Jo Latimer, 33, of Gainesville, who authorities say are a couple, were booked into the Hall County jail on Sunday, Jan. 3.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a shooting outside a Holiday Inn in the 4900 block of Bristol Industrial Way early in the morning on Dec. 30 to find Lopez on the ground in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his side, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.