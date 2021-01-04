Flowery Branch man, Gainesville woman arrested after shooting, drug seizure

A Flowery Branch man and Gainesville woman are behind bars on drug trafficking charges after authorities say they found the man with a gunshot wound outside a South Hall hotel.
Carlos Ruben Lopez, 32, of Flowery Branch, and Alana Jo Latimer, 33, of Gainesville, who authorities say are a couple, were booked into the Hall County jail on Sunday, Jan. 3.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a shooting outside a Holiday Inn in the 4900 block of Bristol Industrial Way early in the morning on Dec. 30 to find Lopez on the ground in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his side, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Latimer, who identified herself as Lopez’s girlfriend was with him, the release says.
Lopez was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville with non-life threatening injuries. While Latimer was being interviewed at the scene, police say she began to show signs of drug overdose and was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
Authorities recovered “suspected illegal drugs,” as well as $2,000 from Latimer, and also found what they believe to be drugs “while processing Lopez’s clothing” during the shooting investigation.
Authorities say when narcotics agents executed a search warrant for the couple’s hotel room, they found more than $5,000 in cash, 340 grams of heroin and more than 400 grams of a mixture containing methamphetamine. The estimated street value of the drugs is $142,000, according to the sheriff’s office release.
Both Latimer and Lopez were arrested after being released from the hospital on Jan. 1 and Jan. 3, respectively.
Both face the following charges:
Trafficking heroin
Trafficking methamphetamine
Possession of heroin with intent to distribute
Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
Authorities also said Lopez has outstanding arrest warrants for obstruction of an officer, entering auto and a probation violation.
Latimer and Lopez “have been uncooperative with the shooting investigation,” and authorities have no leads, the release says.
Both the shooting and drug cases remain under investigation.