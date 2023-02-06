Flowery Branch man accused of spray-painting anti-police phrase on caboose sentenced

A Flowery Branch man accused of slashing postal van tires and spray-painting the city’s historic caboose with anti-police sentiments was sentenced to five years of probation and mental health treatment, according to court documents.

Anthony James Cirone, 22, was indicted on six counts of interference with government property and vandalism to a place of worship. He entered a negotiated plea deal Feb. 2, and Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin sentenced him to five years on probation.