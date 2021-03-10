Flowery Branch High soccer coach arrested, accused of sending inappropriate photo to student via Snapchat

Matthew Tyler Stubbs, 25, of Duluth, was charged with one count of electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Stubbs sent the inappropriate photo on Saturday, March 6.

The Hall County School District said it learned of the allegations Tuesday morning after a girl reported to a teacher that Stubbs allegedly sent inappropriate messages to her.

Stubbs was immediately placed on leave, and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office took the lead on the case, school officials said.

School district spokesman Stan Lewis said Stubbs was hired in May 2020, working as a special education teacher in addition to his role as the head girls’ soccer coach.

Stubbs remained in the Hall County jail Wednesday, March 10, with no bond set currently.

Magistrate Court officials said Stubbs was scheduled for a first appearance before a judge Wednesday afternoon. Attorney information is typically available after this time.



The case is still under investigation.