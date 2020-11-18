First Hall Drug Court group graduates from Lanier Tech skills program

Nearly three years ago after a time of partying and selling drugs, Larry Galvez said his attorney gave him three options: years in prison, a prison-based rehab program or Drug Court.



The third door, one of Hall County’s accountability court programs that seeks rehabilitative solutions outside of incarceration, was Galvez’s choice.

“It was very challenging for me, but I made it through,” Galvez said. “I know if I could do it, everybody else can do it. You just have to put your mind into it.”

Galvez and eight others were recognized Friday, Nov. 13, as the first cohort, or group, in the state of Georgia to graduate from a workforce development program through Hall County Drug Court.

Participants of the “workplace fundamental skills training” program, which was a partnership between Drug Court, Lanier Technical College and WorkSource Georgia Mountains, completed 120 hours of instruction in areas such as computer training, electrical, welding, forklift operation and other professional skills. The costs were covered by a grant from Lanier Tech and WorkSource Georgia Mountains, said Hall County Treatment Services Director Jessi Emmett.