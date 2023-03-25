Firefighters extinguish fire in Home Depot HVAC unit on roof

Employees and customers were evacuated Saturday, March 25, from the Spout Springs Road Home Depot after a fire contained within its roof’s HVAC unit, according to authorities.
Hall County firefighters responded around 1:30 p.m. Saturday to the Flowery Branch store, where they encountered a large column of smoke billowing from the roof.
Fire crews battled the flames from the outside before confirming that the flames did not make their way inside the store.
Hall County Fire Rescue is on scene ventilating the store, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.