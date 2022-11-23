Fire damages Oakwood home

An Oakwood home caught fire Wednesday, Nov. 23, with the flames spreading into the attic, according to authorities.
Hall County firefighters arrived on the scene around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday to a single-story home in the 4400 block of Stacey Drive.
Crews found the flames coming out of the car port on the house’s left side, but the bulk of the fire reached the attic and a partition of the home.
Firefighters quickly put out the fire and are still on the scene ventilating the smoke from the home.
No injuries were reported, and the American Red Cross has been contacted to help the three residents.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.