Fire damages home in South Hall

A fire started in the basement of a South Hall home Tuesday and spread upstairs through the ceiling, according to authorities.
Hall County firefighters responded to a call about 5 p.m. to the 3000 block of Poplar Springs Church Road in Gainesville, where they found smoke coming from the back of the home.
Firefighters tackled the bulk of the fire inside the home.
One person was at home but was able to get out before it got worse, Hall County Fire Rescue said.
Firefighters extinguished the flames before flames spread to the rest of the house.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.