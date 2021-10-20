Fire damages chicken feed plant in Flowery Branch

A fire caused extensive damage to a Flowery Branch chicken feed plant early Wednesday, authorities said.
The fire started about 4:30 a.m. at ResConserve Inc., a company that turns food waste into livestock feed. The fire began in a silo and spread through the piping system, eventually making its way to the exterior of the building, according to spokeswoman Christie Grice. Crews cut into the pipe to gain access to the fire.
Fire crews began attacking the fire from the interior, but it quickly spread to the exterior of the building. Three occupants were evacuated from the building, and no injuries were reported.
The fire was extinguished at 8:20 a.m.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the Hall County Fire Marshal's Office, according to Grice. She said more information will be provided when it is available.