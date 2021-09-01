Family mourns 'Busy Izzy', 2-year-old struck and killed in driveway

Always on the go, 2-year-old Isabella Rider was known as “Busy Izzy.”



Isabella, of Gainesville, was running in a relative’s driveway when she was accidentally struck and killed by the driver of a Honda CRV.

Georgia State Patrol said the driver, who was a relative, was unable to see the girl because of her height and the incline of the Sautee Nacoochee driveway.

The family is devastated.

“I just want everybody to know how perfect my baby was,” said her father, Nathaniel Rider.

Rider said Isabella was visiting family in White County when the accident occurred.

“Everyone that knew my little girl, there was never not a smile on anybody’s face,” Rider said. “Everybody loved her.”

Rider asked people to pray for the first responders and law enforcement that worked the scene.

Georgia State Patrol Cpl. B.D. Taylor previously told The Times the girl was dead when state patrol responded to Woodland Road in Sautee Nacoochee. Taylor said there are no pending charges.