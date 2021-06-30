By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Procession moves through Hall for Gainesville firefighter killed in lake incident
Members of the Gainesville Fire Department stand on the E.E. Butler Parkway bridge over Interstate 985 on June 30, 2021, honoring Gainesville firefighter Chandler Patterson as his body is taken from Dekalb County back to Rabun County. Patterson died in an incident in Rabun County. - photo by Scott Rogers

A Gainesville firefighter was honored June 30 as his body was transported from DeKalb County back to Rabun County, where his funeral will take place.

Firefighter Chandler Patterson, 27, died in a tubing incident June 26 on Lake Tugalo in Rabun County. 

Fire trucks and flags were stationed at bridges at Oakwood, Elachee and E.E. Butler Parkway, Keith Smith, Gainesville Fire Department’s chief of support services division, said.

“Chandler was a super friendly person with an incredible personality,” the fire department said in a statement. “He brought smiles to everyone around him with his laid back and caring demeanor. He will be missed dearly.”

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, July 2, at the Rabun County High School Fine Arts Building and will be live streamed, according to Patterson's obituary with Beck Funeral Home. 

Members of the Gainesville Fire Department stand on the E.E. Butler Parkway bridge over Interstate 985 June 30, 2021, honoring Gainesville firefighter Chandler Patterson as his body is taken from Dekalb County back to Rabun County. Patterson died in an incident in Rabun County. - photo by Scott Rogers
Members of the Gainesville Fire Department gather Wednesday, June 30, 2021, on the EE Butler Parkway bridge over I-985 to honor Gainesville firefighter Chandler Patterson as his body is taken from Dekalb County back to Rabun County. Patterson died in an incident in Rabun County. - photo by Scott Rogers
Members of the Gainesville Fire Department unfurl a flag Wednesday, June 30, 2021, on the E.E. Butler Parkway bridge to honor Gainesville firefighter Chandler Patterson as his body is taken from Dekalb County back to Rabun County on Interstate 985. Patterson died in an incident in Rabun County. - photo by Scott Rogers
A Gainesville Police officer blocks traffic onto Interstate 985 Wednesday, June 30, 2021, as Gainesville firefighter Chandler Patterson's body is taken from Dekalb County back to Rabun County on I-985. Patterson died in an incident in Rabun County. - photo by Scott Rogers
