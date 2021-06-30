Procession moves through Hall for Gainesville firefighter killed in lake incident

A Gainesville firefighter was honored June 30 as his body was transported from DeKalb County back to Rabun County, where his funeral will take place.

Firefighter Chandler Patterson, 27, died in a tubing incident June 26 on Lake Tugalo in Rabun County.

Fire trucks and flags were stationed at bridges at Oakwood, Elachee and E.E. Butler Parkway, Keith Smith, Gainesville Fire Department’s chief of support services division, said.

“Chandler was a super friendly person with an incredible personality,” the fire department said in a statement. “He brought smiles to everyone around him with his laid back and caring demeanor. He will be missed dearly.”



A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, July 2, at the Rabun County High School Fine Arts Building and will be live streamed, according to Patterson's obituary with Beck Funeral Home.