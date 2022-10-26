The fabric of time: Quilt honors Gainesville Police Department history

As one TV cop once put it, time is a flat circle. Or in this case, a square.
On display in the Gainesville Police Department’s headquarters is a quilt, measuring 9 feet by 9 feet, made by the wife of a retired police captain.
The squares bear the faces of 340 of the more than 750 officers who have worked for the department over its history.
“It’s a timeline that connects the past to the present, from 1873 to really 2022.” said retired Gainesville Police Capt. Chad White.
The inspiration for this giant undertaking came when Chad White and his wife, Rhonda White, took a day trip to Harlem, Georgia, and saw the Laurel and Hardy museum.
Rhonda White said the couple saw a quilt inside with pictures of local landmarks, sparking the idea to make one featuring the police chiefs of the department’s history.
But the quilt project was no laughing matter. Chad White estimated it took Rhonda hundreds of hours putting together, as the project grew and grew. It quickly snowballed into a project honoring officers including the department’s retirees and notable firsts.
“I spent many, many weekends, just the time cutting the material (and) the squares and printing out the photos,” Rhonda White said.
Rhonda, who works in Brenau University’s registrar’s office, said she started the project in June 2021, picking out the colors and amassing the pictures needed to iron onto the quilt.
The quilt has six photos of officers who also became sheriffs, including current Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch.
Generations of police officers, like former Chief Frank Hooper and his father Roy, are depicted as well as the department’s first Black officers, Earnest Earls and Royce Stephens.
Another notable fact: Rhonda White had never made a quilt before.
She said she took tips from YouTube videos to finish the project.
“I don’t sew, but I attempted it and it worked out a lot better than I thought it would,” Rhonda White said.
Chad and Rhonda White have been married for almost 35 years. When Chad worked on his history of the police department, Rhonda helped with the editing and formatting of the book.
“I was very proud of the project that Rhonda did on this and the hard work she did,” Chad White said.
The police department said the quilt would be displayed in the lobby for a month.
After that time, the couple said they hope the quilt will be put in a place where it can be properly displayed and preserved.
“It makes me feel good that I could contribute something that means so much to him,” Rhonda said of her husband.