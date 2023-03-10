Update: East Hall High student arrested after accidentally kicking teacher in face during fight with another student

Update: A student at East Hall High School has been charged with felony battery after kicking a teacher in the face Wednesday while she tried to break up a fight between him and another student.

Jhonny David Mendez, 18, of Lula, was booked shortly after 9:30 a.m. Friday on charges of felony battery against a teacher and misdemeanor affray, defined as a fight between two or more people in a public space.

Mendez, who was on his back, tried to kick the other student off him and accidentally struck English and social studies teacher Heather Hawkins in the face, said Stan Lewis, spokesman for Hall County Schools.

“It was just a scramble,” Lewis said. “He was trying to kick the other kid.”

According to arrest warrants, Mendez kicked Hawkins “while she was trying to stop a fight due to Mrs. Hawkins grabbing the Defendants legs while he tried to kick off the other individual that was fighting him.”

Lewis said the other student was disciplined, though he declined to provide further information, saying it is their policy to keep disciplinary records confidential.

When asked why charges were brought against Mendez and not the other student, Lewis said the decision was made by Principal Jeff Cooper.

Through Lewis, Cooper declined to comment.

It is not clear what prompted the fight or who started it.

Lewis said Hawkins didn’t suffer any major injuries, though he declined to say more.

Another employee was scratched on the neck while trying to intervene, he said.

Mendez’s case has been filed with the Hall County Public Defender’s office, but an attorney has not yet been assigned.

Mendez remains in Hall County Jail.