Despite some tickets and traffic, law enforcement and organizers pleased with outcome of track event in South Hall





Bruce Piefke of Caffeine and Octane, which took over ownership of the raceplex at the start of the year, said they would need to have more lanes coming off the highway for queuing people if they held a similar event in the future.

Brian Consaul, the founder of Take it to the Track, said he appreciated “the city welcoming us in, and we look forward to working with them in the future.”

Consaul said he understood the skepticism held by some before the event.

“I think we’ve proven that we can be responsible event promoters in the area using that track,” Consaul said.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said they were “pleased with the way event organizers, event attendees and the surrounding community responded.”

The Sheriff’s Office estimated roughly 10,000 people attended the event that lasted from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. The traffic dispersed by 8:30 p.m., authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Office said they issued 36 citations on the day of the event near Lanier Raceplex, with 19 of those citations being for speeding. The rest included citations for expired tags and windshield tint violations among other infractions.

Georgia State Patrol Sgt. Michael Best said troopers issued 21 citations. Among those violations were eight speeding citations, and there was one driving under the influence arrest, Best said.

Best did not have an exact breakdown of the citations but said the other citations included seatbelt violations, distracted driving and “other moving hazards.” He said there was “nothing unusual to report” from state patrol’s involvement during the event.

No noise complaints were made regarding the event, according to Hall County 911 dispatch.

Piefke said he was there from start to finish, adding that people were very appreciative and respectful.

“A lot of it is just kids that want to learn how to drive,” Piefke said. “I really believe … that if they learn how to drift properly, they are a much better driver because they learn how to control their car and they don’t panic when it goes into a skid.”



