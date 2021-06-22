Deputy Dixon trial: Day by day coverage in case of Hall deputy's death in shootout

Day 2, June 22: Opening statements began this afternoon. Attorneys outlined how they expected the evidence of the trial to go, which has been allotted roughly three weeks of time.

Assistant District Attorney Harold Buckler played bodycam footage including Dixon's camera that night, showing the foot chase and gunshots that led to his death.

Defense attorney Jason Wilson, representing Eric Velazquez, asked the jury to analyze each of the allegations against his client individually, adding that he felt there would be no evidence linking Velazquez to the murder.

Defense attorney Dan Sammons, representing London Clements, discussed the possibly questionable credibility of witnesses who may be called.

This article will be updated.